Cosatu WC to outline details of strike set for Wednesday
Earlier this week, members Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike against unemployment, the current wave of retrenchments and income inequality.
CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape will this weekend be outlining its plans for a strike next week.
Earlier this week, members of the union federation embarked on a nationwide strike against unemployment, the current wave of retrenchments and income inequality.
One of the key issues they were also protesting against was what they believe will be the privatisation of Eskom.
Hundreds of supporters also marched in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
WATCH: Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn says now it's the Western Cape's turn.
“Sunday is to basically outline our readiness in the logistics for our strike on 19 February.”
