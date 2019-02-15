Cosatu: 'Gloria coal mine deaths could’ve been avoided'
Seven more bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday after six people were confirmed dead last week.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the deaths at Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga would not have occurred if the mine had not been abandoned.
A group of suspected criminals went down one of the shafts in January, allegedly to steal copper cables.
Authorities say that more than 20 people are still unaccounted for after rescue efforts were halted on Thursday due to safety concerns.
Cosatu Mpumalanga provincial secretary Thabo Mokoena says that this could have been avoided.
“Lack of security made the mine vulnerable to issues of criminal activity, and criminal elements took advantage of the situation.”
He says that closing the mine in the first place led to the disaster.
“If the mine was operational there was not going to be any casualties because the miners are fully protected.”
The rescue team says that they will resume rescue operation once ventilation has been improved.
WATCH: Gloria Coal mine rescue efforts
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
