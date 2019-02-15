Cosas calls for removal of Sans Souci teacher
The learner and the educator were suspended from the school last week after the video of their argument in a classroom surfaced on social media.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is calling for the removal of an educator involved in a violent incident with a learner at Sans Souci Girls’ High School.
Several members of Cosas pickete d outside the school on Thursday night where the disciplinary hearing of the grade nine learner was underway.
The video shows the learner pushing a desk against the educator and the teacher, in turn, slapping her in the face.
The educator opened a case of assault against the girl, while the learner’s mother opened one against the teacher.
Cosas’ Michael Mayalo says they are supporting the learner.
“Violence is violence, and the teacher must go. If the teacher is not expelled or suspended and taken to another school, we’ll put on a big remark [sic] and mobilise learners.”
The educator last week also received support from a group of learners, in the aftermath of the incident.
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I’m disappointed'
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
