Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponed

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Slain defence advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018. He was assassinated in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Slain defence advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018. He was assassinated in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There’s been a delay in the bail application of three men who have been implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

The trio was apprehended shortly after Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at a Green Point school in October last year.

Mihalik’s son was wounded in the shooting but his daughter escaped unharmed.

The accused were escorted into the dock of courtroom 16 by armed members of the police’s anti-gang unit.

Before the bail application could get underway, Maliti’s lawyer, who’s accused number 3, informed the court that he’s bringing an application to compel the State to hand over video footage evidence.

Prosecutor Helene Booysen says the State will oppose the application.

Before the matter was remanded, the State agreed to make the warning statements of the trio available to their lawyers.

The case has been postponed to April when the bail applications are expected to get underway.

The three men will remain in custody.

Timeline

