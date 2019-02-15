Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponed
Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - There’s been a delay in the bail application of three men who have been implicated in the murder of prominent Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.
Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.
The trio was apprehended shortly after Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at a Green Point school in October last year.
Mihalik’s son was wounded in the shooting but his daughter escaped unharmed.
The accused were escorted into the dock of courtroom 16 by armed members of the police’s anti-gang unit.
Before the bail application could get underway, Maliti’s lawyer, who’s accused number 3, informed the court that he’s bringing an application to compel the State to hand over video footage evidence.
Prosecutor Helene Booysen says the State will oppose the application.
Before the matter was remanded, the State agreed to make the warning statements of the trio available to their lawyers.
The case has been postponed to April when the bail applications are expected to get underway.
The three men will remain in custody.
Popular in Local
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta
-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May elections
-
Slim chance of load-shedding for weekend, Eskom warns system still vulnerable
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.