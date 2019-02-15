Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn
Gupta's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the warrant of arrest against him has been cancelled but he wouldn't be drawn on divulging any more details.
JOHANNESBURG - Ajay Gupta's arrest warrant has been withdrawn meaning that he's no longer a fugitive from justice in South Africa.
The authorities had sought to question Gupta on allegations that he tried to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas during a meeting set up by Duduzane Zuma.
Last year, Jonas told the state capture commission that he was offered R600 million at that meeting to take up the post of Finance Minister in 2015 but he turned it down.
Gupta's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the warrant of arrest against him has been cancelled but he wouldn't be drawn on divulging any more details.
The decision was made after corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma's son - Duduzane Zuma - were provisionally withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg last month.
The NPA said that it was unable to continue with the case for now because Jonas' evidence at the Zondo commission has not yet been finalised.
Gupta had maintained that he was not a fugitive in South Africa after the asset forfeiture unit, Sars and the police raided his family compound in Saxonwold last year.
At the time, his lawyer lashed out at the NPA, calling the prosecutions body incompetent and its investigation a witch hunt.
Popular in Local
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays
-
6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour
-
Lesufi: 'If it were up to me, Valhalla teacher would not be paid'
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.