Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn

Gupta's lawyer has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the warrant of arrest against him has been cancelled but he wouldn't be drawn on divulging any more details.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajay Gupta's arrest warrant has been withdrawn meaning that he's no longer a fugitive from justice in South Africa.

The authorities had sought to question Gupta on allegations that he tried to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas during a meeting set up by Duduzane Zuma.

Last year, Jonas told the state capture commission that he was offered R600 million at that meeting to take up the post of Finance Minister in 2015 but he turned it down.

The decision was made after corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma's son - Duduzane Zuma - were provisionally withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg last month.

The NPA said that it was unable to continue with the case for now because Jonas' evidence at the Zondo commission has not yet been finalised.

Gupta had maintained that he was not a fugitive in South Africa after the asset forfeiture unit, Sars and the police raided his family compound in Saxonwold last year.

At the time, his lawyer lashed out at the NPA, calling the prosecutions body incompetent and its investigation a witch hunt.