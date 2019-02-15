Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges leaders to focus on SA's current problems

The foundation was referring to recent statements by Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and the SACP's Solly Mapaila.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on leaders to focus on the country's current problems instead of perpetuating inaccurate historical distortions.

The foundation was referring to recent statements by Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and the SACP's Solly Mapaila.

This week in Parliament Lekota accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being an apartheid sellout who betrayed his comrades in the 1970s in order to be released from police detention while Lekota and others went to Robben Island.

Mapaila, meanwhile, claimed that PAC leader Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment on Robben Island in return for colluding with the aparthied government.

The Kathrada Foundation's Zaakirah Vadi says that South Africa has enough problems as it is.

"They should rather be looking at the serious challenges facing the country. We have socio-economic challenges, we are still trying to untangle the web of state capture, we're trying to lift this country out of serious political instability we've faced over the last couple of years and I think this should be the core focus of the country."