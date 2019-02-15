Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges leaders to focus on SA's current problems
The foundation was referring to recent statements by Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and the SACP's Solly Mapaila.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on leaders to focus on the country's current problems instead of perpetuating inaccurate historical distortions.
The foundation was referring to recent statements by Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and the SACP's Solly Mapaila.
This week in Parliament Lekota accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being an apartheid sellout who betrayed his comrades in the 1970s in order to be released from police detention while Lekota and others went to Robben Island.
Mapaila, meanwhile, claimed that PAC leader Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment on Robben Island in return for colluding with the aparthied government.
The Kathrada Foundation's Zaakirah Vadi says that South Africa has enough problems as it is.
"They should rather be looking at the serious challenges facing the country. We have socio-economic challenges, we are still trying to untangle the web of state capture, we're trying to lift this country out of serious political instability we've faced over the last couple of years and I think this should be the core focus of the country."
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heights
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosa
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.