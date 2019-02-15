AA predicts another fuel price hike

The Automobile Association is predicting the price of petrol will increase by at least 43 cents per litre.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can brace themselves for another fuel price hike.

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting the price of petrol will increase by at least 43 cents per litre; this is based on unaudited fuel price data.

This will be the second consecutive increase after the price of petrol went up by 7 cents a litre earlier this month.

The AA's Layton Beard says they expect prices to rise due to a combination of the weakening rand and a steady uptick in the international oil price.

“At this stage, the current data is suggesting a price increase of 43 cents per litre for petrol, 62 cents for diesel and 47 cents for illuminating paraffin. If these trend lines don’t flatten, there could be worse to come before month end.”