6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed after a ship which caught fire at Durban harbour.

The fire broke out aboard a fishing trawler on Thursday afternoon.

The vessel was in for repairs when the blaze broke out, resulting in multiple injuries.

Emergency service's Robert McKenzie says that more people died in hospital overnight.

"At the time, three people were transported to hospital. During the night it was confirmed that six people are deceased due to the fire. The exact circumstances resulting in the fire on board the vessel is not known at this stage and is being investigated by authorities."