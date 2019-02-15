6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour

-
Family of Aqeel Davids ‘unhappy’ with sentence handed to gunmanLocal
-
Cosatu: 'Gloria coal mine deaths could’ve been avoided'Local
-
Mentor struggled to identify Gupta Saxonwold compound, inquiry hearsLocal
-
Kashmir car bomb kills 44 paramilitary policeWorld
-
Trump vows emergency declaration over wallWorld
-
Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawnLocal
Popular Topics
-
Family of Aqeel Davids ‘unhappy’ with sentence handed to gunmanLocal
-
Cosatu: 'Gloria coal mine deaths could’ve been avoided'Local
-
Mentor struggled to identify Gupta Saxonwold compound, inquiry hearsLocal
-
Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawnLocal
-
6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbourLocal
-
Lesufi: 'If it were up to me, Valhalla teacher would not be paid'Local
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'Politics
-
Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’Politics
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plansPolitics
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heightsPolitics
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - RamaphosaPolitics
-
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawalPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
-
[OPINION] Students are protesting – again. Why it needn’t be this wayOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle EskomPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'Politics
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says EskomBusiness
-
Amazon drops New York headquarters plan amid protestsWorld
-
NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-StillwaterBusiness
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plansPolitics
Popular Topics
-
New tape shows R Kelly having sex with minor, lawyer saysLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
Russell Crowe slams Academy AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip won't be prosecuted over car accidentLifestyle
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in KenyaAfrica
-
Jussie Smollett angry over attackLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson wants private custody trialLifestyle
-
Malawian boy saves famine-stricken village with wind turbine in Berlinale movieLifestyle
-
Historic show marks 350 years of Rembrandt, the 'first Instagrammer'Lifestyle
-
Steyn bags four wickets as Proteas seize control of first testSport
-
Atletico Madrid parts ways with trainer accused of pedophiliaSport
-
West Indies' Gabriel apologises and clears air over Root sledgeSport
-
Fleck: ‘No pressure ahead of Super Rugby season’Sport
-
Exciting Fassi to debut for Sharks, Bosch injuredSport
-
Ruhan Nel, Corné Fourie to make Stormers debutSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thingBusiness
-
[WATCH] What to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup round 2Sport
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour
The fire broke out aboard a fishing trawler on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed after a ship which caught fire at Durban harbour.
The fire broke out aboard a fishing trawler on Thursday afternoon.
The vessel was in for repairs when the blaze broke out, resulting in multiple injuries.
Emergency service's Robert McKenzie says that more people died in hospital overnight.
"At the time, three people were transported to hospital. During the night it was confirmed that six people are deceased due to the fire. The exact circumstances resulting in the fire on board the vessel is not known at this stage and is being investigated by authorities."
Popular in Local
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom2 hours ago
-
Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn50 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'2 hours ago
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays13 hours ago
-
Lesufi: 'If it were up to me, Valhalla teacher would not be paid'one hour ago
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosa13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.