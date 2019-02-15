Popular Topics
3 teens shot in drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel

Three teenagers have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Three teenagers have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie: "Two teenaged males, aged 14 and 18, and one female, aged 14, one was shot in the left hand, another in the back and the young lady in her arm. They were all transported to the nearest hospital and are all recuperating. It is a very traumatising experience for the family at this time."

Cape Town has seen an increase in gang-related shootings in the last few weeks, with eight people killed last week alone.

