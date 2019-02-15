Popular Topics
2,000 students across SA to be awarded CETA bursaries

Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to award deserving students at an event at Wits University on Friday evening.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) has set aside R160 million to fund students who want to further their studies in construction.

About 2,000 students at various universities and colleges across the country are set to benefit.

The higher education sector has been facing a funding crisis with a wave of protests hitting universities including Wits University, Durban University of Technology, Vaal University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks.

Higher Education Department spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele says Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to award deserving students at an event at Wits University on Friday evening.

“We work through our SETAs, TVET colleges and universities to make sure that we develop more students in South Africa, and ensure that more funding is made available so that more young people can be able to acquire the necessary skills that will help us develop infrastructure.”

