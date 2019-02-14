West Indies' Gabriel apologises and clears air over Root sledge

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

West Indies' Gabriel apologises and clears air over Root sledge

Shannon Gabriel had accepted a charge for breaching the ICC's code of conduct and was banned for the first four one-day internationals against England.

FILE: Shannon Gabriel of West Indies bowls during day 4 of the 1st Test between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on 26 January 2019. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Shannon Gabriel of West Indies bowls during day 4 of the 1st Test between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on 26 January 2019. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

BENGALURU - West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel sought to clear the air over what he said to England captain Joe Root and extended an “unreserved apology” for his comments during the third test against England in St Lucia.

Gabriel, 30, had accepted a charge for breaching the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct on Wednesday and was banned for the first four one-day internationals against England that begin on Wednesday.

“The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field,” Gabriel explained in a written statement. The pressure was on and England’s captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all test cricketers are familiar.

“I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: ‘Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?’ His response, which was picked up by the microphone, was: ‘Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay.’ I then responded: ‘I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me.’”

Gabriel also said there were no hard feelings between him and Root and that he saw this incident as an opportunity to recognise the “need for sensitivity and respect in their interactions with all”.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA