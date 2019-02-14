[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate
The president is responding to two days of debate by MPs on the State of the Nation Address delivered last week.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to two days of debate by MPs on the State of the Nation Address delivered last week.
During the two days of Sona debates, opposition parties criticised the national government for the crisis at Eskom.
Opposition parties also called for a smaller Cabinet.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane kicked things off as the official opposition party.
“Our plan will make sure that we have a small and efficient government where everyone who is implicated in wrongdoing cannot serve in Cabinet or any legislature or in any Parliament, Mr President.”
EFF leader Julius Malema also criticised the Cabinet.
“My advice is very simple; reduce Cabinet. I have nothing against him but people like Jeff Radebe, have stayed for too long.”
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota accused Ramaphosa of selling him out to the special branch back in the 70s. He said that South Africa couldn’t have an office of the president with such questions hanging over it.
This prompted EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to call for an inquiry to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa was an apartheid “sellout”.
