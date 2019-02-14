Two CT police officers arrested for business robbery

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed the incident and reported that a cellphone and cash to the value of R1,620 were taken.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape members of the Anti-Corruption Unit have arrested two police officers for business robbery.

This follows an incident which occurred over the weekend at a cellphone shop in Strand Street, Cape Town.

During the incident, six SAPS members are alleged to have entered the shop claiming they had a warrant to search for drugs and firearms.

They forced open security gates on the premises and conducted the search.

The cash was recovered.

In an unrelated incident, police have arrested two members on a charge of corruption.

Both were arrested on Tuesday on charges of corruption and appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk: "A complainant reported that on Tuesday, 12 September 2017 she was confronted by two police officers who told her that she must pay them money for the release of her son who was arrested for murder. After another threat was made towards the safety of grandson, the complainant paid an amount of R1,000 in cash to the two police members."