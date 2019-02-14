Teacher accused of sexual assault at Centurion school granted R8,000 bail

The teacher accused of sexually assaulting over 20 learners at a primary school in Centurion has been granted R8,000 bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

JOHANNESBURG - A Valhalla Primary School teacher accused of sexually assaulting over 20 pupils in Centurion has been granted R8,000 bail.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of sexual assault, common assault and crimen injuria.

The magistrate said that there’s no likelihood that the accused could pose a danger to children at the school because he’s been suspended.

The case has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

The accused teacher walked into the dock with his right hand placed across his chest, quietly mumbling what seemed to be a prayer.

He showed no emotion after the magistrate ordered that he be granted bail.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was present in court.

The 55-year-old teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting pupils between the ages of 10 and 14.

He remains on precautionary suspension with pay.