Sibanye-Stillwater could cut almost 6,000 jobs in gold restructuring
Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat's view on Mdluli case, inquiry hears
Parly committee wants Cele to explain decision not to renew Ipid head's contract
Teacher accused of sexual assault at Centurion school granted R8,000 bail
New footage released of rare giant pangolins in Africa
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat's view on Mdluli case, inquiry hears
Parly committee wants Cele to explain decision not to renew Ipid head's contract
Teacher accused of sexual assault at Centurion school granted R8,000 bail
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
Police probe torching of CPUT buses at Bellville campus
Man shot and killed in Lentegeur in apparent hit
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
EFF raises concerns over process of appointing new Sars boss
KZN ANC deeply concerned after party member killed
DA heads to ConCourt to have president give reasons for executive decisions
EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
[OPINION] Ramaphosa's plans aren't enough to adequately tackle violent crime
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red card
[OPINION] Why South Africa's latest plan for Eskom could work
[OPINION] Students are protesting – again. Why it needn't be this way
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the president
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve
SA currency breaches R14 to dollar as Eskom sours outlook
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis
Cosatu's Losi: 'Eskom must account for poor maintenance at power stations'
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
Cosatu calls for govt, Eskom to suspend IPP contract
Face tattoos: a trend that is here to stay?
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 February 2019
Avril Lavigne learned from Lyme disease battle
Meghan Markle hounded like Diana? Hardly, British papers say
Directors of Netflix Catalonia documentary return award
Stuck in a rut this V-Day? Here are a few options to spice things up
Justin Bieber undergoing counselling
Rapper 21 Savage granted bond, to be released - lawyer
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
'Brutal' derbies beckon as Super Rugby becomes World Cup trial
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthma
Vertonghen shines as Tottenham cruise past Dortmund
Asensio nets late Real winner as Ajax left to rue VAR decision
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthma
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bail
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom's load shedding could cripple them
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thing
[WATCH] What to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup round 2
[WATCH] Newborn baby girl rescued from Durban drain
[WATCH] 2019 Grammys: A musical feast
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumph
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackouts
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC's BEE policy produced the Guptas'
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expert
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa's 1st Netflix original series
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youth
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
[CARTOON] RIPTuku
[CARTOON] Spanners in the Works
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!
Teacher accused of sexual assault at Centurion school granted R8,000 bail
The teacher accused of sexually assaulting over 20 learners at a primary school in Centurion has been granted R8,000 bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.
JOHANNESBURG - A Valhalla Primary School teacher accused of sexually assaulting over 20 pupils in Centurion has been granted R8,000 bail.
He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of sexual assault, common assault and crimen injuria.
The magistrate said that there’s no likelihood that the accused could pose a danger to children at the school because he’s been suspended.
The case has been postponed to next month for further investigation.
The accused teacher walked into the dock with his right hand placed across his chest, quietly mumbling what seemed to be a prayer.
He showed no emotion after the magistrate ordered that he be granted bail.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was present in court.
The 55-year-old teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting pupils between the ages of 10 and 14.
He remains on precautionary suspension with pay.
Timeline
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bail6 hours ago
-
GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary School5 days ago
-
[WATCH] Valhalla teacher accused of sexual abuse appears in court6 days ago
-
Centurion teacher accused of sexual assault to remain in custody6 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday5 hours ago
-
EFF raises concerns over process of appointing new Sars bossone hour ago
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists4 hours ago
-
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve2 hours ago
-
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis3 hours ago
-
Gauteng residents warned of heavy rainfall, possible flooding4 hours ago
