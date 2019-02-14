State capture inquiry to zoom in on Eskom next week
On Wednesday, the inquiry will start the first day of a three-week stretch dealing with the embattled power utility Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - As details around the crisis at Eskom continue to emerge, the state capture commission is expected to deal with the alleged capture and mismanagement at the power utility from next week.
The commission has postponed the testimony of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride who was meant to take the stand on Thursday.
This was to allow the commission to notify the people who he’s expected to implicate in his testimony.
The commission says McBride’s statement was only finalised on Wednesday night and, as a result, over 30 high profile individuals he is expected to implicate haven’t been notified.
McBride, who is expected to testify on the attempt to capture law enforcement agencies, will be back at the commission on a date soon to be announced.
Meanwhile, the commission will hear evidence from Treasury officials on Monday and Tuesday next week.
It’s expected to hear evidence of mismanagement and corruption at the state-owned enterprise.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
