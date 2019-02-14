South Road Families Association ready to fight proposed MyCiTi service

The association has been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town over the plans for several years now, as the proposed bus route runs along South Road, where some residents are still living in council properties.

CAPE TOWN - The South Road Families Association says it is considering its options in fighting a proposed MyCiTi service in the Wynberg area as it currently stands.

Affected residents are now renewing their call for the city to consider a different route after the Portfolio Committee for Transport approved the trunk route alignment which will see dedicated right-of-way bus lanes along Ottery and South Roads.

The recommendation now has to go before council for approval.

The association's Clive Muller says they will fight the proposal.

"We have to once again go back to the drawing board. If the city wants to take the same route again, we will have to sit down with our legal advisers and pave the way forward."