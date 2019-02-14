SA currency breaches R14 to dollar as Eskom sours outlook
The dollar out-stripped most other currencies, supported by good inflation data and weak growth in Europe.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened past R14 per dollar on Thursday as power utility Eskom entered a fifth straight day of blackouts that have discouraged investors over the economy, days before the annual budget.
At 0630 GMT, the rand was up 0.2% to R14.0425 per dollar, halting a slide that has seen the currency tumble around 3% in three sessions as a rising dollar compounded the pain of the Eskom crisis.
"The heightened domestic risk premium has prompted selling, with almost R2 billion of net outflows from the domestic bond market yesterday," analysts at Rand Merchant Bank said in a note..
The dollar out-stripped most other currencies, supported by good inflation data and weak growth in Europe.
On Wednesday, the government said power utility Eskom was technically insolvent and needed an urgent bailout to help it manage its more than $30 billion of debt as it battles to keep its plants running. On Thursday, Eskom said it would cut 2,000 megawatts of power from the national grid from 0600 GMT.
Eskom poses a threat to the country’s credit rating, which is hanging by a thread with Moody’s, the last of the top three agencies to rate it investment grade. Its problems have helped push the rand past R14.00 for the first time in almost a month.
Bonds have also suffered, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue adding 3.5 basis points to 8.93%.
Popular in Business
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis
-
Cosatu calls for govt, Eskom to suspend IPP contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.