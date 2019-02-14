Russell Crowe slams Academy Awards
Russell Crowe thinks it is a fundamentally stupid for the prizes for film editing, makeup/hairstyling and live-action short to be handed out during commercial breaks.
LONDON - Russell Crowe, Seth Rogen and Catriona Balfe are among the stars to criticise Academy Awards bosses for handing out some of the key statuettes during commercial breaks.
The 54-year-old star - who won the 2001 Best Oscar actor for Gladiator - thinks it is a "fundamentally stupid" for the prizes for film editing, makeup/hairstyling and live-action short to be handed out during commercial breaks and then have an edited version of the winners' speeches broadcast later.
So this tweet isn’t quite right .— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 14, 2019
It has been a message delivered very badly and received by cinephiles all over the world the same way.
These categories will be in the televised event, but, will not be “live”...
spurious reasoning, curious decision https://t.co/EeSCBL7B2G
Seth Rogen also took to Twitter to criticise the decision.
What better way to celebrate achievements in film than to not publicly honor the people’s who’s job it is to literally film things.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 12, 2019
Josh Gad retweeted the Sausage Party star's post and added: "Agreed. Not quite sure why the Academy Awards seems to hate the Academy Awards this year."
Outlander star Catriona Balfe branded the decision "bull###st".
In a series of tweets, she wrote: "What the f##k?? Cinematography, editing, hair and make up and live action shorts Oscars aren't going to be aired."Every actor will tell you so much of how they build their character is through hair and make up. ALSO essential to the process. "And for the people who have slaved and sweated and broke their backs and bank balances to make short films that are purely creative endeavours and very rarely will ever make money ... the prospect of getting an Oscar and people learning about you and your project is essential and been the springboard for countless careers. Ughhhhh so bloody disgusted by this decision. Everyone should have their moment to shine ... if they deserve an Oscar they deserve their moment. It's bulllllls##t!!!!(sic)"
Alfonso Cuaron - who won Best Director for Gravity in 2014 and is nominated again in that category this year for Roma, as well as Best Cinematography, best Picture and Best Original Screenplay - is also upset by the decision.
He posted: "In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing. (sic)"
His good friend and fellow Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro agreed.
He wrote: "I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical or literary tradition: they are cinema itself."
The Academy Awards take place on 24 February.
