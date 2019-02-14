Popular Topics
Ruhan Nel, Corné Fourie to make Stormers debut

Nel starts in midfield alongside Springbok incumbent centre Damian de Allende and loosehead prop Fourie finds himself on the replacements bench.

Corné Fourie. Picture: @cornefourie01/Twitter.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Centre Ruhan Nel and prop Corné Fourie will make their Stormers debut in the Super Rugby opener against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

Nel starts in midfield alongside Springbok incumbent centre Damian de Allende and loosehead prop Fourie finds himself on the replacements bench.

At the back, Dillyn Leyds links up with wings SP Marais and JJ Engelbrecht, with Jano Vermaak and Damian Willemse forming the halfback pairing.

Up front hooker Bongi Mbonambi will be alongside props Ali Vermaak and Wilco Louw, while Salmaan Moerat and JD Schickerling are the starting lock duo.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe is at the back of the scrum, with 2018 SA Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and Bok captain Siya Kolisi on the flanks.

Stormers:
15 Dillyn Leyds,
14 JJ Engelbrecht,
13 Ruhan Nel,
12 Damian de Allende,
11 SP Marais,
10 Damian Willemse,
9 Jano Vermaak,
8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,
6 Siya Kolisi (captain),
5 JD Schickerling,
4 Salmaan Moerat,
3 Wilco Louw,
2 Bongi Mbonambi,
1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements:
16 Scarra Ntubeni,
17 Corne Fourie,
18 Neethling Fouche,
19 Chris van Zyl,
20 Kobus van Dyk,
21 Herschel Jantjies,
22 Jean-Luc du Plessis,
23 Dan du Plessis

