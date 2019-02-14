Popular Topics
Rescue efforts for 23 trapped illegal miners underway in Zim

It’s believed that at least 23 illegal miners were down the shafts of two adjoining gold mines in central Kadoma on Tuesday night.

FILE: A view from inside a mine. Picture: Pixabay.com
FILE: A view from inside a mine. Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

HARARE - Rescue efforts are underway for at least 23 illegal miners trapped and feared dead at two gold mines in Zimbabwe.

The mines were flooded late on Tuesday by water from a burst dam.

Rescue teams are appealing to mining firms to assist with equipment needed to clear water from the mines. State media says initial efforts to drain the shafts were hampered by a power cut.

The head of the area’s Civil Protection Unit Cecilia Chitiyo said two of the shafts are up to 100 metres deep, and 30 horsepower pumps are needed to drain the water.

It’s believed that at least 23 illegal miners were down the shafts of two adjoining gold mines – Silver Moon and Cricket – in central Kadoma on Tuesday night.

Heavy rains are said to have caused a nearby dam wall to burst, triggering the flood.

