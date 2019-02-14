Ramaphosa assures public govt is working to stop load shedding
President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will be working aggressively to put an end to load shedding.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says there's no silver bullet to fixing the myriad of problems at Eskom.
But he's formed a special Cabinet committee to be led by his deputy David Mabuza to keep an eye on the entity and provide him with daily reports on what needs to be done to secure energy supply.
- [Ramaphosa denies askari claims](https://ewn.co.za/2019/02/14/cyril-ramaphosa-they-wanted-me-to-be-an-askari-i-refused)
Responding to the debate on his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa said government will be working aggressively to put an end to load shedding.
The president says the extent of the lack of maintenance at Eskom has been underestimated.
“The unprecedented failure of Eskom’s generation capacity over the last few days underlies the severity of the challenges the company faces and the urgency of measures needed to address them.
He says Eskom urgently needs a new business model and it needs financial help from government.
Ramaphosa says the company must be split as announced in his address last week but that all the resultant entities will be wholly owned by the state.
“It is not a path to privatisation. I repeat it is not a path to privatisation.”
Ramaphosa says meetings will be held with labour in the coming days to discuss the unbundling plan, and to allay fears over job losses.
He says cost-cutting at the struggling state utility does not necessarily mean job cuts.
The president has also warned that government’s financial support for Eskom must be accompanied by a far-reaching turnaround plan for the company.
“For those who have doubted the extent of these challenges, this week’s load shedding has provided a huge reality check.”
Stage two load shedding is likely to last until about 10 pm.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
State capture inquiry to zoom in on Eskom next week
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
-
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve
-
Huawei to build data centres in South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.