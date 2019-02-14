Police probe torching of CPUT buses at Bellville campus
Two buses were torched and the windows of the administration building damaged in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an incident of malicious damage to property at CPUT's Bellville campus.
Two buses were torched and the windows of the administration building damaged in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.
This is the second violent incident to hit the institution this week.
Two buses were burnt at #CPUT Bellville campus in the early hours of this morning, along with damage to some windows. MM Images: Supplied by student pic.twitter.com/3YKpUclbG8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2019
On Tuesday, 21 people, believed to be CPUT students, were arrested for public violence outside the Athlone campus.
It's unclear whether yesterday's incident is linked to the Athlone one.
CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley: "The shuttle buses are needed to transport students between campuses and their loss will affect the larger student body. The incidents has not disrupted classes or work at all CPUT campuses remain open and operational."
Popular in Local
-
EFF raises concerns over process of appointing new Sars boss
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
-
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve
-
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis
-
Gauteng residents warned of heavy rainfall, possible flooding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.