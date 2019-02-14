Popular Topics
Police probe torching of CPUT buses at Bellville campus

Two buses were torched and the windows of the administration building damaged in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

One of the torched buses at the Bellville CPUT campus. Picture: Supplied
One of the torched buses at the Bellville CPUT campus. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an incident of malicious damage to property at CPUT's Bellville campus.

Two buses were torched and the windows of the administration building damaged in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

This is the second violent incident to hit the institution this week.

On Tuesday, 21 people, believed to be CPUT students, were arrested for public violence outside the Athlone campus.

It's unclear whether yesterday's incident is linked to the Athlone one.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley: "The shuttle buses are needed to transport students between campuses and their loss will affect the larger student body. The incidents has not disrupted classes or work at all CPUT campuses remain open and operational."

