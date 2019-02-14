Police probe torching of CPUT buses at Bellville campus

Two buses were torched and the windows of the administration building damaged in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an incident of malicious damage to property at CPUT's Bellville campus.

This is the second violent incident to hit the institution this week.

Two buses were burnt at #CPUT Bellville campus in the early hours of this morning, along with damage to some windows. MM Images: Supplied by student pic.twitter.com/3YKpUclbG8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2019

On Tuesday, 21 people, believed to be CPUT students, were arrested for public violence outside the Athlone campus.

It's unclear whether yesterday's incident is linked to the Athlone one.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley: "The shuttle buses are needed to transport students between campuses and their loss will affect the larger student body. The incidents has not disrupted classes or work at all CPUT campuses remain open and operational."