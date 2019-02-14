Police investigate Aussie Parliament brawl
Police and parliamentary authorities are looking into a Tuesday night altercation between 70-year-old Senator Brian Burston and a staffer for populist Senator Pauline Hanson.
SYDNEY - Australian police are investigating a brawl between a senator and a top aide that left blood on the walls of the Australian parliament.
Police and parliamentary authorities are looking into a Tuesday night altercation between 70-year-old Senator Brian Burston and a staffer for populist Senator Pauline Hanson.
Burston showed off a cut on his thumb following the altercation and, following an initial denial, admitted to smearing his blood on Hanson's parliamentary office door.
In a statement, Burston said he "reported the full matter to the Australian Federal Police" and was asking for a restraining order against the aide.
"This matter is now in the hands of the police," he added.
Aide James Ashby, who had been instrumental in Hanson gaining outsized influence in Australian politics, has been banned from parliament.
The confrontation, which was caught on camera, took place as Burston accused Hanson of years of unwanted sexual advances and Hanson accused an unnamed senator, believed to be Burston, of sexual misconduct.
Hanson, leader of the One Nation party, made light of the harassment allegations by saying she was 64 years old but "not that desperate".
The pair split politically last year and have feuded since.
Amid the most recent spat, the Guardian reported that a female aide once accused Burston of offering sex to cheer her up. He denied the allegations.
Popular in World
-
New footage released of rare giant pangolins in Africa
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosion
-
'El Chapo' likely headed to 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'
-
Israel PM hails common front with Arabs on Iran in Warsaw talks
-
EU adds Saudi Arabia to dirty-money blacklist, upsets Britain
-
May seeks more time to find Brexit deal, tells lawmakers: Hold your nerve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.