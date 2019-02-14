Parly committee wants Cele to explain decision not to renew Ipid head's contract

Parliament’s police committee is meeting on Thursday to discuss the decision not to renew the contract of Ipid head Robert McBride.

CAPE TOWN

The meeting follows an agreement reached in the Gauteng High Court between Police Minister Bheki Cele and McBride that the decision to not renew his contract was just a "preliminary decision".

The decision will have to be accepted or rejected by the police committee.

McBride remains at loggerheads with the minister over his intention not to renew his contract.

But MPs raised questions about Parliament’s powers in the appointment of an Ipid head.

ANC MP Jerome Maake: "By the way, who interviews the director of Ipid? Is it us here?"

Fellow MP Maapi Molebatsi pleaded for patience: "If its agreed that we must relax and not get excited, wait until the procedures unfold and everything will sort itself out."

The committee has now written to Cele asking him to provide reasons for his decision not to renew McBride’s contract.