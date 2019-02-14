Parliament sets date to debate Eskom energy crisis
It follows a request from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Natasha Mazzone for an urgent debate of national importance.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament will debate the Eskom energy crisis at a sitting next Thursday.
On Thursday, Parliament’s programming committee agreed to place it on the order paper for next week, a day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget.
He's expected to make announcement's regarding Eskom as is President Cyril Ramaphosa when he responds to the debate on his State of the Nation Address on Thursday afternoon.
Mazzone explained why she requested the debate: “We feel that it is essential for South Africans to understand the extent of this crisis; to hear plans that are being put on the table and certainly for uncertainties or any misunderstandings to be cleared up. We have seen over the past two days the Department of Public Enterprises flip-flopping around Eskom.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
