NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater
The company announced on Thursday that over 6,000 jobs are on the line as part of its restructuring operation.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says its ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater.
Sibanye says it has to take action due to the heavy financial losses it suffered in the past year.
The NUM’s general secretary David Sipunzi said: “It’s our duty to fight against retrenchments, should we be given the official notice that they intend to retrench people, we will sit around the table and tell them why it’s not right to retrench these people.”
Meanwhile, Solidarity's general secretary Gideon du Plessis says they blame the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)’s three-month strike for the pending retrenchments.
“With the three-month Amcu strike, they managed to strike workers out of a job because it’s a direct consequence of the strike and the mines who are already marginal on a huge loss-making mine.”
