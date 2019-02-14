NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support

The NUM said it found out that the state-owned power utility will be split into three entities during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address (Sona) last week and has lashed out at the ANC for not consulting them in the decision-making process.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members are not happy with government’s decision to unbundle Eskom and cannot guarantee their support for the African National Congress (ANC) in this year’s elections.

The NUM said it found out that the state-owned power utility will be split into three entities during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address (Sona) last week and has lashed out at the ANC for not consulting them in the decision-making process.

The union’s leadership held a briefing in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

The NUM says its members forced their way into Luthuli House demanding answers after learning that Eskom was being restructured.

Ramaphosa announced in his address that the cash-strapped power utility will be split into three entities to deal with transmission, distribution and generation.

NUM’s David Siphunzi said they are concerned the move will pose a threat to job security.

“The ANC continues lying to us, saying the unbundling of Eskom is not going to result in job losses, yet the people who want to put money into Eskom say if they don’t reduce their workforce then they won’t give them money.”

The union says it feels sidelined by the ANC.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)