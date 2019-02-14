Nugent: 'Leave Sars out of political battles'

Retired Judge Robert Nugent was briefing MPs on the findings and recommendations of the commission of inquiry he headed up to look into administration and governance at the revenue collector.

CAPE TOWN - Retired Judge Robert Nugent says that politics should stay out of the appointment of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner.

Nugent was briefing MPs on the findings and recommendations of the commission of inquiry he headed up to look into administration and governance at the revenue collector.

He’s told Parliament’s standing committee on finance of what he calls the "massive failure" of governance at Sars under former commissioner Tom Moyane.

Judge Robert Nugent’s remarks come after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni recently appointed a high-level panel to interview and recommend candidates for the position of Sars commissioner.

The panel will be headed by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Nugent says ideally, the head of Sars should not be a political appointment.

"This should not be a political appointment. You politicians can choose your battlegrounds in other areas but leave Sars out of it. Sars must not be a political battleground."

He’s also told MPs that former Sars head Tom Moyane had to go, saying he had dismantled governance at the institution almost from the moment he started.