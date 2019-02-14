NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawal
Advocate Nomvula Mokhatla says she was then told by Lawrence Mrwebi that the organisation had withdrawn the matter.
TSHWANE - Deputy National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Nomvula Mokhatla has revealed how she was kept in the dark about high-profile civil litigation being handled by then prosecutions boss, Nomgcobo Jiba.
Mokhatla has testified at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Thursday.
• Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat’s view on Mdluli case
The advocate is responsible for the NPA’s legal advisory division which handles civil litigation brought against the organisation.
Mokhatla says she was made aware that Freedom Under Law (FUL) had brought an application to challenge the decision to withdraw the case against former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Mokhatla says she was then told by Lawrence Mrwebi that the organisation had withdrawn the matter.
Months later she was called to Jiba’s office.
“When I arrived at the office I found that there was advocates Mrwebi, [Sibongile] Mzinyathi… and Jiba [and] on the table was the FUL matter and I came to know that they had been briefed to finally deal with the matter.”
She says she was unhappy with not being kept abreast of civil matters considering it was one of her responsibilities.
