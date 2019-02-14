No major damage to Metrorail's infrastructure since launch of rail unit

Between October and January, the Rail Enforcement Unit conducted 133 joint operations which led to 66 arrests.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has suffered no major infrastructure damage since October.

It coincides with the launch of the 100-member Rail Enforcement Unit.

The rail operator has on Thursday briefed the media on the unit's successes.

Between October and January, the Rail Enforcement Unit conducted 133 joint operations which led to 66 arrests.

Metrorail's Richard Walker says they've recorded no significant losses since the unit's launch.

In September, the rail operator suffered damages of more than R39 million.

“We are encouraged by the early indications and results since the deployment of the Rail Enforcement Unit, we can clearly see that since October, the results have improved.”

Metrorail lost almost half its fleet in arson attacks last year, however, none of the 66 arrests made by the Rail Enforcement Unit were in connection with the train fires.