Go

Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heights

The political organisation was formed by the people of Hermanus and was influenced by the protest action of last year.

Hundreds of people marched in Hermanus for land and housing on 16 May 2018. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The recently formed Land Party has vowed to make an impact at the polls and not only in the Western Cape.

The political organisation was formed by the people of Hermanus and was influenced by the protest action of last year.

Party President Gcobani Ndzongana says they want to abolish racism in South Africa and build the economy.

“The only thing that the Land Party wants to achieve is to take power from government and we want to make South Africa an economic leader in the world.”

The party exist in all nine provinces.

