New footage released of rare giant pangolins in Africa
Researchers hope the imagery could provide new insights into the secretive nocturnal species only found in equatorial Africa, which are being pushed to extinction by illegal hunting for its scales and meat.
LONDON - Researchers from a British Zoo on Wednesday released rare footage revealing the secret lives of giant pangolins, considered one of the world's most trafficked mammals.
The footage of the creatures, captured by Chester Zoo conservationists, shows a pangolin, known as scaly anteaters for their protective armour, sitting on its powerful tail while grasping a tree with its claws.
Meanwhile in another segment observed by the remote-operated cameras, a baby clings to the back of an adult as it rummages through bushes.
🎥 MUST WATCH 👀— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 13, 2019
Very rare NEW footage of GIANT PANGOLINS in the wild.
Pangolins - the world's most trafficked mammals - are being pushed to extinction. But zoo conservationists are conducting the FIRST pangolin study in Uganda. Vital data could help us prevent their extinction. pic.twitter.com/lkEPRmNL3O
Researchers hope the imagery could provide new insights into the secretive nocturnal species only found in equatorial Africa, which are being pushed to extinction by illegal hunting for its scales and meat.
"With no giant pangolins in zoos or safari parks anywhere in the world, all our conservation efforts must focus on saving them in the wild," Stuart Nixon, Chester Zoo's Africa field programme and research lead.
"The race is on against criminal networks that only value dead pangolins, to save this species and protect them well into the future."
The footage was captured by 70 motion-sensor trail cameras installed by the zoo's team at Uganda's Ziwa sanctuary, in east Africa.
The giant pangolins, one of four species in Africa, live there alongside protected rhinos but are increasingly threatened by poaching.
"Being nocturnal, rare and very shy it's only with new technologies such as high sensitivity trail cameras that we are able to learn more about how they live and interact with each other and their environment," added Nixon.
Sam Mwandha, the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, hailed the rare glimpses of the giant pangolins as "very exciting".
He stressed the need to "protect and conserve this highly threatened species for future generations".
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosion
-
'El Chapo' likely headed to 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'
-
Israel PM hails common front with Arabs on Iran in Warsaw talks
-
Police investigate Aussie Parliament brawl
-
EU adds Saudi Arabia to dirty-money blacklist, upsets Britain
-
May seeks more time to find Brexit deal, tells lawmakers: Hold your nerve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.