Nehawu determined to go ahead with mass TVET, CET shutdown

They’re demanding a change in human resources policies and permanent employment contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Employees affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) plan to shut down all TVET and CET colleges across the country on Thursday.

The Higher Education Department has appealed to the union to sign a settlement agreement tabled at the bargaining chamber and says this will assist in resolving the issues.

But Nehawu's Khaya Xaba said Thursday’s strike will go ahead: “We reached a deadlock and the fact that the department was not negotiating with us resulted in us going ahead with the strike. Nothing tangible has been presented by them to convince us that we shouldn’t go on strike hence it is going ahead as planned.”

