Ndabeni-Abrahams to work with Sanef to protect journos against intimidation
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has committed to working with the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) to protect journalists against intimidation in hostile environments.
Sanef held a meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams on Wednesday after she was filmed preventing the media from reporting on a protest during the African National Congress manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape this past weekend.
The editors' group said the Communications Minister has since shown remorse and promised to conduct greater activism for media freedom and democracy.
Sanef's Kate Skinner said: “We stress that we thought that her actions were a very problematic and she basically expressed her remorse and unreservedly apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened. Further to that, she expressed her commitment to championing the sanctity of media independence.
SANEF MEETS WITH THE COMMUNICATION MINISTER.— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) February 13, 2019
