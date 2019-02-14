Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat’s view on Mdluli case, inquiry hears

Anwa Dramat was called to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday.

PRETORIA - Evidence has emerged which suggests that Lawrence Mrwebi misrepresented former Hawks head Anwa Dramat’s views on whether the case against Richard Mdluli should proceed.

Dramat was called to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday and concluded presenting his evidence after 30 minutes.

The general’s testimony focused on confirming the correspondence between himself, Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba.

Evidence leader Nasreen Bawa read from a memorandum drafted by Mrwebi which referred to a meeting he’d had with Dramat in 2012.

“As according to General Dramat, the AG examined the financial statements and issued an audit report in respect to the secret service account did not find anything wrong with that account.”

#MokgoroInquiry Dramat: confirms that Roelofse reported to him during the Mdluli investigation. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2019

#MokgoroInquiry Dramat: denies that he told Mrwebi (as Mrwebi recorded in a letter) that he had spoken to the AG and the AG had cleared concerned related to the Crime Intelligence secrete service account. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2019

Asked if he relayed such information to Mrwebi, Dramat said no.

Mrwebi’s counsel advocate Mervyn Rip says that his client will say he didn’t specifically refer to Mdluli, but rather broadly about an audit of a Crime Intelligence account.

“At some stage, we were discussing, however, the Mdluli matter and during that discussion advocate Mrwebi said that you mentioned in passing in the annual report of the Auditor-General, they did not find any irregularities in the accounts.”

