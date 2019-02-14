Man shot and killed in Lentegeur in apparent hit

The incident occurred at Eisleben Road and Salina Way earlier on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man believed to be a taxi driver has been shot and killed in Lentegeur.

Details remain sketchy at this stage.

Officials are on scene.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman: "He was shot at close range in the head and body. The guys indicated that there more than a dozen spent cartridges on scene, so it seems to be a clear hit that was taken out on the taxi driver."