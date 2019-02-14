Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 are as follows:

Lotto results: 14, 26, 28, 29, 32, 46 Bonus: 51

LottoPlus results: 2, 15, 25, 44, 47, 49 Bonus: 5

LottoPlus2 results: 11, 18, 20, 24, 37, 45 Bonus: 27

For more, visit the Lotto website here.