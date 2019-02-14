Popular Topics
Lesufi launches probe into claims Valhalla teachers knew about sexual assaults

It’s understood that these cases were reported last year and the school chose to merely reprimand the teacher.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says its appointed an independent team to investigate reports that staff at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion were aware of allegations that a teacher had sexually assaulted pupils and failed to act.

It’s understood that these cases were reported last year and the school chose to merely reprimand the teacher.

Valhalla teacher accused of sexual assault gets bail

He’s alleged to have sexually assaulted over 20 pupils - between the ages of 10 and 14 - and it’s believed more children could come forward as investigations continue.

The teacher, who is facing 24 counts of sexual assault, common assault and an alternative charge of crimen injuria, was granted R8,000 bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday and he’s expected back in the dock next month.

The 55-year-old teacher has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It’s been reported that the teacher was confronted about the crimes and he allegedly told the school that he would be careful and said he was a big boy.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was in court on Thursday.

“I don’t want to prejudge but I’ve received those reports, that’s the reason why we have asked the team to investigate those allegations.”

The teacher has been ordered to stay away from the Valhalla area and not attempt to threaten pupils at the school through his colleagues.

WATCH: Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assault

Timeline

