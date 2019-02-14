KZN ANC deeply concerned after party member killed
Mhlengi Khumalo was shot several times while watching TV at his home on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the murder of one of its members is deeply worrying and a disappointing turn in the investigations into political killings in the province.
Mhlengi Khumalo was shot several times while watching TV at his home on Tuesday.
Last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed a task team to hunt for the masterminds behind the killings.
The provincial ANC said it has called on the Police Ministry to intensify its investigations into the political killings in the province.
Provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says Khumalo’s death comes after the killings had lessened.
“We had actually expected not to have any more killings. So, we really are disappointed.”
Simelane-Zulu says it’s the masterminds of the killings who now have to be put behind bars.
“We think that the ones who should also be on trial are the masterminds who had planned for the killings.”
The party has sent its condolences to the friends, comrades and family of Khumalo.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
