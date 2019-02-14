Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi dismissed the comments by both by men as unwarranted and dangerous.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it's disappointed by recent statements from Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, and the South African Communist Party’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

During a debate on the recent State of the Nation Address, Lekota accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling out his comrades in the 1970s.

The president responded to the allegation on Thursday afternoon telling Members of Parliament he’s never betrayed the struggle.

• Ramaphosa denies askari claims

In a separate incident, Mapaila claimed that Pan Africanist Congress leader Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment on Robben Island in return for colluding with the apartheid government.

“From our side, we think that it’s astonishing that historical distortions of this nature can be perpetuated. Comments by both Mr Lekota and Mr Mapaila are unwarranted, and we think they are a distraction on the core issues that are currently besetting the country.”

Mapaila has since apologised for his claims.

