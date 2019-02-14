Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi dismissed the comments by both by men as unwarranted and dangerous.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it's disappointed by recent statements from Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, and the South African Communist Party’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.
During a debate on the recent State of the Nation Address, Lekota accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling out his comrades in the 1970s.
The president responded to the allegation on Thursday afternoon telling Members of Parliament he’s never betrayed the struggle.
• Ramaphosa denies askari claims
In a separate incident, Mapaila claimed that Pan Africanist Congress leader Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment on Robben Island in return for colluding with the apartheid government.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s spokesperson Zaakirah Vadi dismissed the comments by both by men as unwarranted and dangerous.
“From our side, we think that it’s astonishing that historical distortions of this nature can be perpetuated. Comments by both Mr Lekota and Mr Mapaila are unwarranted, and we think they are a distraction on the core issues that are currently besetting the country.”
Mapaila has since apologised for his claims.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.