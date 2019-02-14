Jussie Smollett angry over attack

Jussie Smollett was subjected to an alleged hate crime last month when two assailants allegedly hurled homophobic abuse before physically assaulting him.

LONDON - Jussie Smollett is p###ed off that people don't believe the truth about him being attacked in a racist and homophobic assault last month.

The Empire actor was subjected to an alleged hate crime last month when two assailants allegedly hurled homophobic abuse before punching him, pouring an unknown chemical substance over him and putting a rope around his neck, and not only is he still angry about what happened to him, he's also annoyed that there have been so many false rumours surrounding the incident.

Speaking out for the first time in a preview of his upcoming interview on Good Morning America, he said: "I'm p###ed off."

Asked why by host Robin Roberts, he replied: "It's the attackers, but it's also the attacks. It's not that you don't believe this is the truth; you don't want to see this is the truth. It's like, you know, at first, it was a thing of like 'Listen, if I tell the truth then that's it because it's the truth.' Then it became a thing of like, 'Oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you - how do you not believe that? It's the truth.' "

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the 36-year-old star - who was on the phone to his manager at the time of the attack - defended Smollett after it was claimed he had turned over his phone records to police but they were limited and heavily redacted and so did not "meet the burden for a criminal investigation".

However, the actor's representative insisted he had been as co-operative as possible.

They said in a statement: "Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police. Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie's account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim.

"We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie's attackers and bring them to justice. Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack."

Smollett returned to public life on 2 February, where he told fans at a concert at Hollywood's Troubadour club that he had not fully healed yet and was still suffering from bruised ribs.

The Alien: Covenant actor previously thanked fans for their love and support following the attack.

He said: "Let me start by saying that I'm OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level.

"Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served. As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident."

"We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It's all I know. And that can't be kicked out of me. With Love, respect & honor...Jussie (sic)."