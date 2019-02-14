Ipid head Robert McBride to testify at Zondo Commission
Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor concluded her testimony on Tuesday after two days of having her evidence contradicted by the commission’s legal team.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride will have his turn to talk about state capture at the Zondo Commission on Thursday morning.
Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor concluded her testimony on Tuesday after two days of having her evidence contradicted by the commission’s legal team.
The state capture commission will hear evidence from former ANC MP and now Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem who is expected to corroborate Mentor's statement that she told him about the Gupta family's offer for a ministerial position in 2010.
The commission will also hear evidence from its own experts who saw part of the loco inspection of the Guptas Saxonworld compound.
McBride will also testify.
He is expected to talk about the attempted capture of law enforcement agencies.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
-
EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.