Ipid head Robert McBride to testify at Zondo Commission

Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor concluded her testimony on Tuesday after two days of having her evidence contradicted by the commission’s legal team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride will have his turn to talk about state capture at the Zondo Commission on Thursday morning.

The state capture commission will hear evidence from former ANC MP and now Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem who is expected to corroborate Mentor's statement that she told him about the Gupta family's offer for a ministerial position in 2010.

The commission will also hear evidence from its own experts who saw part of the loco inspection of the Guptas Saxonworld compound.

McBride will also testify.

He is expected to talk about the attempted capture of law enforcement agencies.

