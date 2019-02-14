Popular Topics
Huawei to build data centres in South Africa

This forms part of the Chinese company's plans to expand cloud services across Africa.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - China’s Huawei will build two data centres in South Africa from March, it said, as part of plans to expand cloud services across Africa.

“The company is working with South African partners for the construction of the data centres in Johannesburg initially and later Cape Town,” Huawei said in a statement.

Its cloud service will be available to organisations in South Africa as well as neighboring countries, it said.

The Chinese firm, at the centre of global security concerns, will challenge Amazon.com Inc, which is also expanding its presence in the emerging tech hub of Cape Town in a challenge against cloud computing rival Microsoft Corp.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the global leader in cloud computing.

In the last quarter of 2018 AWS’s revenue grew 46% to $7 billion while Microsoft’s grew 76% to $4 billion to remain in second place, data from research firm Canalys showed.

Popular in Business

