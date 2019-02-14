Hawks seize abalone worth R3.1m, 2 suspects nabbed

Officials, including those from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, discovered abalone worth more than R3.1 million at a drying facility.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have cracked down on a multi-million rand abalone operation in Durbanville, in the Western Cape.

Two suspects were arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “Several drying equipment used to process abalone were seized along with the wet abalone, as well as dried one and processed abalone.”

Last month, two people were arrested after police found abalone worth R2.4 million in Milnerton and in December, a man was arrested after officers discovered abalone valued at R3 million in Swellendam.