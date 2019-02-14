Gloria coal mine gas explosion death toll rises to 13

Rescue officials say that they have had to halt the search operation once again for safety reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed that the death toll in the Gloria coal mine gas explosion has risen to 13.

Search operations resumed at the mine earlier this week after a group of suspected criminals were trapped while allegedly stealing copper cables from one of the shafts.

It is believed that more than 20 people are feared to be trapped at the abandoned mine which was put under business rescue last year.