Gloria coal mine gas explosion death toll rises to 13

Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'
Politics
Rescue officials say that they have had to halt the search operation once again for safety reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed that the death toll in the Gloria coal mine gas explosion has risen to 13.
Search operations resumed at the mine earlier this week after a group of suspected criminals were trapped while allegedly stealing copper cables from one of the shafts.
Rescue officials say that they have had to halt the search operation once again for safety reasons.
It is believed that more than 20 people are feared to be trapped at the abandoned mine which was put under business rescue last year.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.