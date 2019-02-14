Gloria coal mine death toll expected to rise
The bodies of seven more people were uncovered on Thursday when rescue teams went underground to search for a group trapped in the abandoned mine.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have described the deaths at the Gloria coal mine as a terrible tragedy.
This brings to 13 the number of people who have been confirmed dead after suspected criminals entered the mine earlier this month allegedly to steal copper cables.
WATCH: Gloria Coal mine rescue efforts
It's feared the death toll may rise given that 20 more people are still unaccounted for.
Mike Elliot, who represents the business rescue practitioners at the mine, said: “The tragedy is incredible, the rescue teams found two of the people near each other and when they went around searching for more people, they found another five sitting together. It was endangering their [rescue teams] lives so we withdrew them from the mine.”
