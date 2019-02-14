Gauteng residents warned of heavy rainfall, possible flooding

This is expected to result in heavy traffic delays, with Eskom also announcing stage 2 load shedding for Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned of possible flooding due to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar says that motorists must drive with caution: "Where there are roads that have been flooded, do not take a chance to try and drive on those roads because a little bit of water can sweep people off the road."

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, there are already reports of flooding.

SA Weather Services forecaster Vanetia Phakula said: "Thoyondou in Limpopo and Phalaborwa are flooding and they are still expecting more rain."

Warning:14/02/2019 01h00 TO:14/02/2019 23h00 Heavy rain- leading to localized flooding is observed in places over Mogale City, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the extreme southern parts of Tshwane. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 14, 2019

Warning:14/02/2019 01h00 TO:15/02/2019 06h00 Flooding- heavy rain leading to flooding expected in places over the Mopani and Vhembe Districts of Limpopo today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 14, 2019

