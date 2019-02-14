Popular Topics
Gauteng residents warned of heavy rainfall, possible flooding

This is expected to result in heavy traffic delays, with Eskom also announcing stage 2 load shedding for Thursday.

FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned of possible flooding due to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

This is expected to result in heavy traffic delays, with Eskom announcing stage 2 load shedding.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar says that motorists must drive with caution: "Where there are roads that have been flooded, do not take a chance to try and drive on those roads because a little bit of water can sweep people off the road."

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, there are already reports of flooding.

SA Weather Services forecaster Vanetia Phakula said: "Thoyondou in Limpopo and Phalaborwa are flooding and they are still expecting more rain."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

