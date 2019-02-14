Gauteng Education Dept to probe security at Edenvale school following shooting

An 18-year-old learner was struck by a bullet that pierced through a classroom window at Dowerglen High School on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it will look into the security at an Edenvale school where a pupil was wounded in a shooting.

The 18-year-old was struck by a bullet that pierced through a classroom window at Dowerglen High School on Wednesday.

It's not known who shot the pupil, but police say that they're investigating a possible link between the shooting and the arrest of three suspects who allegedly stole batteries at a nearby power station.

One of them is said to have run into the school, with no confirmation if he was armed.

The Education Department's Steve Mabona says they are concerned and saddened by the shooting.

“We work very close with our security personnel on trying to understand how people can easily access schools and we need to go deeper in finding out what transpired.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)