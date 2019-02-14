Fleck: ‘No pressure ahead of Super Rugby season’

Robbie Fleck has overseen the Cape franchise over the past two seasons and has underwhelmed with the side failing to make the playoffs last year.

CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says there is no pressure on him and his coaching staff this year.

Fleck has overseen the Cape franchise over the past two seasons and has underwhelmed with the side failing to make the playoffs last year and getting knocked out in the last eight the year before.

It must be noted that the Stormers have suffered disastrous injury counts during both campaigns which didn’t help their cause.

He is in the last year of his contract with the franchise and he was talking ahead of their Super Rugby opener against the Bulls on Saturday.

“To be honest, there's no pressure on my shoulders this year, this is my last year of my contract which ends on the 31 October, that's the way I see it. All the coaches are going to coach with freedom this year and regardless of what happens, we're going to give as much energy and input to our players so that they can perform every weekend.

“I'm not going to concern myself about my future, if I perform well or the team performs well, then that means I'm performing well. My contract ends, and I've known that for a while and whatever happens, happens, but the pressure is not going to be on us as a coaching group or on the players, we're going to coach with as much freedom and enjoy this year as much as we can.”

Talking about the season’s prospects, Fleck says they have targeted this season since the beginning of his tenure.

He says for the Stormers to make the impact on the competition he desires, is right now.

“We decided years ago that this [season] was going to be our year and we don't mind saying that. It's now about delivering, and we've grown the squad over four years. We've added to it. We've lost one or two players along. They've come a long way as a group and last year was a bit of a hiccup and we've discussed it and we’ve moved on from that. We are pouring everything into this year and we're going to make no excuses about it. We're looking forward to it. We may lose one or two games along the way but we still know where we are going and what we want to achieve."

Fleck’s team lost eight away matches in 2018 season, added to that they ended 11th on the overall log and fourth in the South African conference.

Western Province’s Currie Cup campaign also ended in disappointment when they lost to the Sharks in the decider at Newlands.