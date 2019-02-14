Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays

Thursday marked exactly half a decade since biker Douglas Pearce was shot dead on a busy road during morning traffic in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of biker Douglas Pearce who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting on Malibongwe Drive in Randburg, say they are deeply concerned that the case has dragged on for five years.

Thursday marked exactly half a decade since Pearce was shot dead on a busy road during morning traffic in Johannesburg.

The accused, Meekahaefele Masooa, claims Pearce swore at him and showed him the middle finger which lead to a confrontation.

As his family looks back on exactly five years ago since Pearce was killed, his mother Mary Anne Pearce says it remains a painful journey for all who knew him.

“I want justice for my son, I’m sick of this and I just can’t do this anymore.”

She wanted to hand in a letter to the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday detailing how emotional the family is about the numerous postponements with no indication when the matter will finally run its course.

Mary Anne also appealed to the National Prosecuting Authority to make sure the pain endured by the families of crime victims doesn’t drag on for years.

Masooa was released on R5,000 bail in February 2014.

The case is expected to resume on Friday.

