Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays

Thursday marked exactly half a decade since biker Douglas Pearce was shot dead on a busy road during morning traffic in Johannesburg.

Douglas Pearce, pictured in 2011, who was shot and killed in apparent road-rage incident in Northriding on 14 February 2014 aged 39. Picture: Facebook.
Douglas Pearce, pictured in 2011, who was shot and killed in apparent road-rage incident in Northriding on 14 February 2014 aged 39. Picture: Facebook.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of biker Douglas Pearce who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting on Malibongwe Drive in Randburg, say they are deeply concerned that the case has dragged on for five years.

Thursday marked exactly half a decade since Pearce was shot dead on a busy road during morning traffic in Johannesburg.

The accused, Meekahaefele Masooa, claims Pearce swore at him and showed him the middle finger which lead to a confrontation.

As his family looks back on exactly five years ago since Pearce was killed, his mother Mary Anne Pearce says it remains a painful journey for all who knew him.

“I want justice for my son, I’m sick of this and I just can’t do this anymore.”

She wanted to hand in a letter to the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday detailing how emotional the family is about the numerous postponements with no indication when the matter will finally run its course.

Mary Anne also appealed to the National Prosecuting Authority to make sure the pain endured by the families of crime victims doesn’t drag on for years.

Masooa was released on R5,000 bail in February 2014.

The case is expected to resume on Friday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA